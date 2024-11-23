French Health Spending: Up And Up

French per capita spending on health care and medical items rose to12,276 French francs ($2,077) in 1996, bringing total medical consumption to 716.6 billion francs ($121.24 billion.) This is a 2.9% rise over 1995, compared with a rise of 4.6% in 1995 and 3% in 1994 and 1993.

Health care spending remained stable as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product, at 8.9%, says the latest report of the Commission for Health Accounts.

Drug consumption reached 129.3 billion francs, or 2,216 francs per head. Having risen 5.1% in 1995, drug spending by volume fell to 1.7% growth in 1996, below 1994's very low growth level of 1.9%.