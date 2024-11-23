French Health Spending: Up And Up

French per capita spending on health care and medical items rose to12,276 French francs ($2,077) in 1996, bringing total medical consumption to 716.6 billion francs ($121.24 billion.) This is a 2.9% rise over 1995, compared with a rise of 4.6% in 1995 and 3% in 1994 and 1993.
Health care spending remained stable as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product, at 8.9%, says the latest report of the Commission for Health Accounts.
Drug consumption reached 129.3 billion francs, or 2,216 francs per head. Having risen 5.1% in 1995, drug spending by volume fell to 1.7% growth in 1996, below 1994's very low growth level of 1.9%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze