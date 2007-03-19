French implementation of new European pharma patent regime now a reality

French implementation of the revised European Union pharmaceuticals regime has finally become law. Directive 2004/27 (amending Directive 2001/83/EC) on the Community code relating to medicinal products for human use should have been implemented into national laws by October 30, 2005, observe partners at the UK patent law specialist Linklaters. A delay of over a year in France has finally ended, with the introduction of Law No 2007-248 dated February 26, 2007.
The "Bolar" exemption
The amendment has created a new exception to the rights of patentees. Article L 613-5 of the Intellectual Property Code has been changed to provide that: "the rights afforded by the patent shall not extend to (
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze