French Launch For R-PR's Sparfloxacin

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's new quinolone antibiotic, sparfloxacin, has been launched in France, under the tradename Zagam. This is the second market for the drug; it was first approved last year in Japan under the tradename Spara by original developer Dainippon.

Zagam will be marketed in France by R-PR subsidiary Laboratoires Specia. The initial indications for the drug are community-acquired pneumonia, exacerbations of chronic obstructive bronchopulmonary infections and purulent acute sinusitis. The drug is priced at 218.3 French francs, ($41.13) for a course of six tablets, and is reimbursed at the 65% level.