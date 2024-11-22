French Moves To Cut Reimbursable List

The French authorities are on the brink of new moves to make the list of reimbursable drug products more selective, following a statement by Jean Marmot, president of the Committee for Drug Economy.

Mr Marmot told drug industry representatives that a division between drugs "that should really be reimbursed" and those which did not merit reimbursement was one of the authorities' main tasks over the next few years. The list of reimbursables "must become more selective," he said. A review of the list is expected shortly, and he conceded that this task will be "heavy and complex."

Until 1993, a product selected for reimbursement was awarded virtually statutory status in the list, and only withdrawal of the product or a major decision to remove it from the list could end that status. A decree issued in 1993 limited the period of validity of reimbursement to three years, and from 1996 the authorities will be re-examining the files on all products launched in 1993. The Committee is pushing for a re-examination of listings prior to 1993.