French Moves To Cut Reimbursable List

The French authorities are on the brink of new moves to make the list of reimbursable drug products more selective, following a statement by Jean Marmot, president of the Committee for Drug Economy.
Mr Marmot told drug industry representatives that a division between drugs "that should really be reimbursed" and those which did not merit reimbursement was one of the authorities' main tasks over the next few years. The list of reimbursables "must become more selective," he said. A review of the list is expected shortly, and he conceded that this task will be "heavy and complex."
Until 1993, a product selected for reimbursement was awarded virtually statutory status in the list, and only withdrawal of the product or a major decision to remove it from the list could end that status. A decree issued in 1993 limited the period of validity of reimbursement to three years, and from 1996 the authorities will be re-examining the files on all products launched in 1993. The Committee is pushing for a re-examination of listings prior to 1993.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze