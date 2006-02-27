Friday 22 November 2024

French progress on generics, more wanted

27 February 2006

The French senior council (Haut Conseil) responsible for the future of health insurance has welcomed the "real progress" made by generic drugs in penetrating the national market, but regards the results as still modest, given that generics only account for some 15% of drug package volume in the reimbursable segment of the French market. This compares with 56% in Germany and 53% in both the UK and USA (although differences in the funding of drugs across these countries is a factor). The HC notes that the share of the market held by drugs where generic options exist remains "extremely modest" and is currently stagnating at approximately a quarter of the reimbursable drug market's volume.

Doctors still won't prescribe generics

The council also deplores the fact that doctors are still reluctant to prescribe generic drugs, and even tend to switch to new patented agents when older patents expire. An extension of the "generics repertoire " is proposed by the HC, as well as new efforts to encourage doctors to prescribe within this repertoire, so as to improve generics penetration and achieve the 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) of savings expected in France from copy drugs by 2007. The council's report notes that pharmacists will benefit from a steady rise in margins on generics, which for 2005 have already risen to about 450.0 million euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze