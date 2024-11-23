French Report Warns Of Generics Price War

France should promote the development of generic drugs but avoid a price war by limiting the level at which the generic's price is set below the original drug. These are the main conclusions of a report submitted to the government by Jean Marmot, president of the economic committee on drugs, the CEM (Marketletter May 13).
The report envisages a generic's price falling eventually to 30% below that of the original product, but Prof Marmot adds that "by way of encouragement," during the transition period in which the market is developed the price should be only 20% below. Some generics now sell at 50% below the original's price.
Prof Marmot notes that, on the evidence available, the economies expected from generics will not be sufficient to offset the heavy charges incurred by the drug industry in launching new drugs expected in the near future. If the health funds are to gain economies linked to a growing recourse to generics, then it is essential that "health care professionals are not penalized."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze