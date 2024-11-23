French SNIP Calls For Drug Spending Curb

The French drug industry association, the SNIP, says its member companies want "a pause in the growth of drug spending," in the industry's own interests.

The SNIP says it is concerned at trends in social spending, with drug reimbursement spending by the health funds expected to grow 6% this year. The leading health fund organization, the CNAM, says spending will in fact rise 8.7%, well ahead of the government's 2.1% growth target.

The SNIP has urged its members to use every opportunity to "apply the brakes," which one observer describes as an exercise in self-flagellation, but there are compelling reasons. On June 12 the social security accounts commission was due to confirm strong growth in sales of reimbursable products, and talks are due between the industry and the economic committee on drugs over a new framework agreement for 1997-2000. The current accord expires in December.