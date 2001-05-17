French task force to probe drug resistance

France's "immoderate" use of antibiotics is leading to the emergenceof highly-resistant bacteria, and is to be investigated from the third quarter of the year by a high-level task force established by Health Minister Bernard Kouchner.

The group will be asked to recommend action in hospitals and at general-practice level, he said, noting that the situation in France is such that it is one of Europe's most concerned countries about this problem. The Minister has also launched an investigation into the therapeutic use of cannabis.