Frenetic 12 Months For SkyePharma

Chairman and chief executive of SkyePharma of the UK, Ian Gowrie-Smith, described the firm's activities as frenetic when he spoke at a London press briefing on the results for the 12 months ended July 31, 1996.

The last 12 months were devoted to the restructuring of the the firm to focus on what is SkyePharma's two-pronged strategy of applying drug delivery technologies to new formulations and exploiting niche generic drug opportunities in the USA.

The original tent hire business of Black & Edgington has been disposed of, and two acquisitions have been made; that of Jago Holding and Krypton Ltd.