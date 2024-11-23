Fresenius 1996 Profit Up 45%; Share Issue

German dialysis and pharmaceutical company Fresenius AG saw pretaxprofits for 1996 of 132 million Deutschemarks ($77.1 million), a jump of 45% (on a pro forma basis) on the previous year. Preliminary figures show that sales rose by nearly two-thirds to 3.64 billion marks. Some 2.28 billion marks of turnover was generated in the USA, where Fresenius acquired the dialysis chain National Medical Care from W R Grace, and formed Fresenius Medical Care. Earnings per share were up from 5.17 marks to 7.05 marks.
The company also announced that it will issue two million new preferred shares later this year to fund further expansion; it plans to invest around 750 million in 1997, of which 550 million marks will go to FMC. According to analysts quoted in the Financial Times, the issue could raise around 600 million marks. It also quotes BZW analysts as saying that while Fresenius' sales figure was below expectations, net profits were in line with forecasts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze