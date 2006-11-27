Fresenius completes buy of Nabi's PhosLo

Germany's Fresenius Medical Care has completed the acquisition of the worldwide phosphate binder business (PhosLo) of Florida, USA-headquartered drugmaker Nabi Biopharmaceuticals. PhosLo is a calcium acetate phosphate binder for oral application in end-stage renal disease patients that has total US product line revenues of around $40.0 million.

According to the firm, the deal further expands its market position in the field of dialysis-related drugs. Fresenius is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis because of chronic kidney failure, a condition that affects more than 1.4 million individuals worldwide.

Through its network of 2,085 dialysis clinics in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa, the Bad Homburg-headquartered firm provides dialysis to 161,433 patients around the globe. Fresenius, which is listed on the Frankfurt and New York Stock Exchanges, says it is also the world's leading provider of dialysis products such as hemodialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposable products.