Friday 22 November 2024

Fresenius Dividend Boost In Wake of Strong 1994

20 March 1995

German medical technology and pharmaceuticals concern Fresenius AG has recommended a markedly higher dividend to the Annual General Meeting in the wake of strong growth in 1994 - some 4.50 Deutschemarks ($3.20) higher than for 1993. Growth was reported in all areas, with overall group sales up 17% to 2.04 billion marks ($1.45 billion).

Fresenius chairman Gerd Krick noted that, once again, profits growth had outpaced that of turnover. Sales in 1995 are set to increase by at least 10%, with growth coming predominantly from its 50 or so foreign subsidiaries or interests. Foreign sales accounted for 61% of the 1994 group total. Parent company sales went up 11% to 1.2 billion marks, and profits rose 20% to 36 million marks.

Pharmaceutical sales increased 12% last year to 652 million marks, while business in intensive care medicine and diagnostics expanded by 18% to 150 million marks. Dialysis technology sales went up 15% to 1.1 billion marks, with market share increasing in Europe and the USA. German market sales still accounted for over 60% of pharmaceutical sector turnover, but Mr Krick expects the share of international drug sales to increase.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze