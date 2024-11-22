Fresenius Dividend Boost In Wake of Strong 1994

German medical technology and pharmaceuticals concern Fresenius AG has recommended a markedly higher dividend to the Annual General Meeting in the wake of strong growth in 1994 - some 4.50 Deutschemarks ($3.20) higher than for 1993. Growth was reported in all areas, with overall group sales up 17% to 2.04 billion marks ($1.45 billion).
Fresenius chairman Gerd Krick noted that, once again, profits growth had outpaced that of turnover. Sales in 1995 are set to increase by at least 10%, with growth coming predominantly from its 50 or so foreign subsidiaries or interests. Foreign sales accounted for 61% of the 1994 group total. Parent company sales went up 11% to 1.2 billion marks, and profits rose 20% to 36 million marks.
Pharmaceutical sales increased 12% last year to 652 million marks, while business in intensive care medicine and diagnostics expanded by 18% to 150 million marks. Dialysis technology sales went up 15% to 1.1 billion marks, with market share increasing in Europe and the USA. German market sales still accounted for over 60% of pharmaceutical sector turnover, but Mr Krick expects the share of international drug sales to increase.
