Fresenius Expansion

Fresenius AG is to acquire 51% of the Netherlands-based NBPIInternational BV, which it says is one of the leading European companies in the transfusion medicines field, producing bags and bag systems, and equipment for blood component preparation. Terms of the deal are not disclosed. NBPI has its own sales organizations in Germany, Italy and the UK, as well as sales organizations and production facilities in the Netherlands and Brazil. Its sales in 1996 amounted to 146 million guilders ($73.1 million).