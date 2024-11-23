Fresenius Plans To Sell Non-Core Business

German health care company Fresenius, which specializes in kidneydialysis products and services, has announced a rise of 110% in pretax profits for the third quarter of 1997 to $186 million, boosted by acquisitions and a strong dollar.

A 26% decrease in revenues to $66 million for its homecare and diagnostics business, however, has led Fresenius to consider alternatives for the divisions. Gerd Krick, chief executive, said that although core businesses showed strong growth, homecare and diagnostics continued to be impacted by regulatory changes and a decrease in diagnostic primary care treatments.

Mr Krick noted that "alternatives under consideration include a sale, joint venture or merger of the non-core business." He added that Fresenius expects to complete the evaluation of the alternatives in the first half of 1998.