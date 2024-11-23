Saturday 23 November 2024

Fresenius USA Net Profits Leap 176%

4 March 1996

Fresenius USA Inc, the subsidiary of the German medical equipment, dialysis and pharmaceuticals group Fresenius AG, has reported a 19% rise in fourth-quarter 1995 net sales to $81.1 million and a 19.9% increase from 1995 as a whole to $305 million.

Net profit in the final quarter of 1995 went up from $2.1 million to $5.8 million, a rise of some 176%. Higher volume sales of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products boosted fourth-quarter sales and earnings. Earnings per share in the quarter were 21 cents compared with 9 cents in the like, 1994 quarter. EPS for the year was 59 cents, up from 31 cents. Fresenius is currently negotiating a merger with W R Grace's dialysis unit (see page 3).

