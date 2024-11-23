FT Biotechnology Intenational Yearbook

The Financial Times has announced a new addition to its InternationalYearbook Series - The Financial Times Biotechnology International Yearbook 1997.

The directory, which is produced in association with pharmaceutical development company Connect Pharma, lists alphabetically the top companies in the sector, and gives company analysis and financial details on around 300 leading companies in the industry. Although biotechnology as a subject is wide-ranging and relevant to a variety of industries, the Yearbook concentrates on human health care, animal health care and agriculture.

The Yearbook is available, priced L185.00, from Cartermill International Ltd, Maple House, 149 Tottenham Court Road, London W1P 9LL, UK. Phone: +44 171 896 2424; fax: +44 171 896 2449.