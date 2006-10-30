FTC and FDA drive against Internet drugs

A multi-agency drive by the US Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and equivalent governmental departments in neighboring Canada and Mexico has been launched to stop the fraudulent or misleading promotion of diabetes remedies that are sold over the Internet.

"Be smart, be skeptical" on-line

Lydia Parnes, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement, said: "the Internet can be a great source of information, but it also is a billboard for ads that promise miracle cures for diabetes and other serious diseases. Our advice to consumers: 'Be smart, be skeptical' when evaluating health claims on-line."