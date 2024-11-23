FTC Asks For More Data On Hoechst's Planned Buy Of MMD

Marion Merrell Dow says that the US Federal Trade Commission has asked for additional information under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of MMD by Hoechst Inc, the US subsidiary of the German Hoechst group (Marketletters passim).
The additional information will be provided promptly, according to MMD, which believes the proposed acquisition and merger fully comply with all applicable laws. Under the terms of the HSR Act, the request extends the waiting period until 20 days after the delivery of the requested information to the agency.
