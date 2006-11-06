FTC consents to Watson purchase of Andrx on conditions

The USA's Watson Pharmaceuticals says that the Federal Trade Commission has accepted a proposed consent order for public comment relating to its pending acquisition of US generic drugmaker Andrx and granted early termination of the Hart Scott Rodino waiting period, thereby permitting the parties to close the transaction. Under the terms of the FTC consent order, Watson and Andrx have agreed to several conditions, including that Watson will terminate its agreement with Interpharm related to the distribution of the latter's hydrocodone 7.5mg plus ibuprofen 200mg product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze