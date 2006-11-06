FTC consents to Watson purchase of Andrx on conditions

The USA's Watson Pharmaceuticals says that the Federal Trade Commission has accepted a proposed consent order for public comment relating to its pending acquisition of US generic drugmaker Andrx and granted early termination of the Hart Scott Rodino waiting period, thereby permitting the parties to close the transaction. Under the terms of the FTC consent order, Watson and Andrx have agreed to several conditions, including that Watson will terminate its agreement with Interpharm related to the distribution of the latter's hydrocodone 7.5mg plus ibuprofen 200mg product.