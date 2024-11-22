FTC "Should Regulate Consumer Drug Ads"

The US Federal trade Commission should take over the regulation of direct-to-consumer drug advertising from the Food and Drug Administration, according to a recommendation by the House Budget Committee.
In its report on the fiscal 1996 budget resolution, the Committee says the FTC has a long history of directly regulating consumer advertising. It has full authority to protect consumers from false and misleading advertising, and has much more experience and expertise than the FDA in consumer advertising. "By attempting to protect the consumer from false and misleading advertising, the FDA has slowed the dissemination of truthful and important medication information to the public, and is wasting resources that could be spent on other areas of concern," it says.
Also Seeks Ban On Draft CME Policy The Budget Committee report adopts proposals to eliminate a range of federal programs put forward by the national economic growth subcommittee of the House government reform and Oversight Committee, nine of which relate to FDA activity. It also says that the FDA should be prohibited from enforcing its proposed policy on industry-supported continuing medical education activities, on the grounds that this prevents the exchange of valuable information, "and leads to unnecessary patient deaths and injuries."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze