Fujisawa Launches Prograf In The UK

Fujisawa has launched its immunosuppresant Prograf (tacrolimus) in the UK. The product is indicated for primary immunosuppression in liver and kidney allograft recipients and liver and kidney allograft rejection resistant to conventional immunosuppressive regimens.

The company received approval from the Medicines Control Agency for the drug in June this year after a dossier submission in December 1993. Speaking at the launch of the product in London last week, Alan Davies, general manager of Fujisawa Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the Japanese firm, said that he was surprised at the speed of the approval in the UK, which is the first launch for the product in Europe.

The drug was launched in Japan in June 1993 and in the USA in June 1994. Other applications were filed in Germany in June 1993, in Spain in February 1994, in Italy in April 1994 and in France in May this year. Thereafter, applications were also submitted in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.