Fujisawa net income slides 10.4% as R&D investment increases

Fujisawa of Japan notes that sales for the fiscal year ended March 31rose 2.9% to 297.52 billion yen ($2.41 billion) and operating income fell 3.6% to 33.61 billion yen. Net profits decreased 10.4% to 20.53 billion yen, after a 14.2% increase in R&D spending to 52.02 billion yen.
The company said that domestic sales were flat, reaching 205.15 billion yen, principally driven by the antidepressant Luvox (fluvoxamine), the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus) and the ointment form of tacrolimus, Protopic, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Fujisawa also heralded the performance of a number of newly-launched products, ie its Dovonex (calcipotriol) ointment for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris, Colonel (HSR-237) for irritable bowel syndrome, the hypnotic Myslee (zolpidem) and the antipsychotic Serequel (quetiapine). On the negative front, sales of the glaucoma treatment Rescula (isopropyl unoprostone) were down, due to competition from Pharmacia's Xalatan (latanoprost), as were those of the antibiotic Cefzon (cefdinir).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze