FUJISAWA TAIWAN PLANT PLANNED

Japan's Fujisawa Pharmaceutical says its 80%-owned Taiwan-based affiliate is to start construction of a new manufacturing plant at the company's site in Kuan Yin Industry Park.

The new plant will consist of a 3,500 square meter production building with formulation and packaging facilities, a building for quality control, a warehouse and an administrative building on the approximately 20,000 square meter site.

The new unit will replace existing production facilities at Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan) Ltd's Hsin Chuang plant, with upgraded facilities and increased production capacity for injectables, capsules, tablets and granules.