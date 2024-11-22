FUJISAWA TAIWAN PLANT PLANNED

Japan's Fujisawa Pharmaceutical says its 80%-owned Taiwan-based affiliate is to start construction of a new manufacturing plant at the company's site in Kuan Yin Industry Park.
The new plant will consist of a 3,500 square meter production building with formulation and packaging facilities, a building for quality control, a warehouse and an administrative building on the approximately 20,000 square meter site.
The new unit will replace existing production facilities at Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan) Ltd's Hsin Chuang plant, with upgraded facilities and increased production capacity for injectables, capsules, tablets and granules.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze