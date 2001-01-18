Fujisawa to reorganize its European operations

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical of Japan has announced a two-step plan toreorganize its European operations in a bid to improve operational efficiency and profitability and establish a stronger presence in German-speaking countries.
In the first stage, Fujisawa Europe, previously a holding company for Klinge Pharma and Fujisawa GmbH, has merged with the latter company and will operate under the Fujisawa GmbH moniker. The new entity will function as the group's European headquarters and as the parent of Klinge and other marketing subsidiaries.
The second phase of the reorganization plan, which will be effective January 1, 2002, will see Fujisawa GmbH acquire the remaining minority stake in Klinge (9.5%) in order to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Klinge will subsequently change its name, probably to Fujisawa Deutscheland GmbH, and operate as a sales and marketing arm covering both the general practitioner and hospital markets in German-speaking countries in Europe. Klinge's R&D activities will be scaled down.
