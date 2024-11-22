Fujisawa USA/Medco Settle Adenoscan Lawsuits

Meantime, the company has announced that Fujisawa USA and Medco Research in the USA have agreed to settle their respective lawsuits relating to the manufacturing and marketing of Adenoscan (adenosine; see page 19). As a result, Fujisawa USA will manufacture and market Adenoscan in the USA and Canada under an exclusive license from Medco.

Fujisawa USA was involved in the development of Adenoscan under an agreement which was concluded in December 1988 between its predecessor and Medco. In May 1993, law suits were filed by both companies concerning marketing and manufacturing rights, which have now been settled.

The two companies also announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has given final clearance for the commercialization of Adenoscan, which is indicated as a coronary vasodilator for use with radioactive thallium imaging in patients unable to exercise adequately.