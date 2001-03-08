Full-year 2000 profits rise 100% at Tallina Farmaatsiatehas

Estonian drug producer Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas has posted 2000 netprofits amounting to 10.6 million kroons ($630,000) on turnover of 102 million kroons, increases of 100% and 36% respectively, according to the LETA news agency.
Domestic sales increased 23% year-on-year to 23.9 million kroons, while exports, mainly to Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, climbed 40%. Tallinna Farmaatsiatehas says it is looking to expand sales in the Baltic region and northern Europe during the course of this year.
