Further $20M vaccs contract for Crucell

Dutch biotechnology firm Crucell has been awarded an additional contract totaling over $20.0 million for its Quinvaxem pediatric vaccine. This contract was awarded by a supranational organization for Latin America and covers sales in 2007.
This contract is valid for 2007 and is in addition to the that which was awarded to Crucell earlier this month by supranational organizations totaling over $230.0 million for both its Quinvaxem and Hepavax-Gene pediatric vaccines representing minimum sales to these supranational organizations over the next three years including 2009 (Marketletter December 11). Current worldwide demand for Quinvaxem exceeds 50 million doses anually, and the market potential is 150 million doses a year in three to four years time, the firm states.
