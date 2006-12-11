Further investment in Xceleron

Close Ventures and Foursome Investments have jointly invested a further L2.0 million ($3.9 million) in Xceleron, a UK-based leader in microdosing technology. This investment will fund considerable expansion of Xceleron's UK and US activities and enable the firm to continue its substantial growth.
Microdosing, now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), can reduce the costs and timescales of drug development through predicting early in the development process which drugs will ultimately fail.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze