Further investment in Xceleron

Close Ventures and Foursome Investments have jointly invested a further L2.0 million ($3.9 million) in Xceleron, a UK-based leader in microdosing technology. This investment will fund considerable expansion of Xceleron's UK and US activities and enable the firm to continue its substantial growth.

Microdosing, now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), can reduce the costs and timescales of drug development through predicting early in the development process which drugs will ultimately fail.