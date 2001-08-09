Further promising preclinical data for Oncolytics' Reolysin

The systemic administration of Oncolytic Biotech's reovirus-basedReolysin is an effective monotherapy for the treatment of cancer in animal models that have high immune responses to the virus, according to research led by Patrick Lee at the University of Calgary, Canada.

Previous research has demonstrated that the immune status does not affect tumor regression in animals that have had Reolysin administered directly into tumors and also that, in an immune-competent mouse model of the disease, intravenous administration of the drug led to a significant reduction in tumor volume and that co-therapy with cyclosporine or cisplatin further reduced tumor size (Marketletter March 12).

Recent results show that animals with solid tumors that have not been pre-immunized against reovirus showed reduced tumor size when treated with systemic administration of Reolysin, and animals that had been pre-hyperimmunized (to a significantly higher level than that seen with normal infection or treatment with reovirus) showed no significant tumor regression with Reolysin alone. However, when these animals were pre-hyperimmunized with the reovirus and then pulse co-treated with Reolysin and either cyclosporine or cyclophosphamide, the same level of tumor reduction was observed as in unimmunized animals treated with Reolysin as a sole therapy.