Fusion Antibodies signs deal with Arius

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based Fusion Antibodies, a therapeutic antibody company focused on novel target identification for oncology and angiogenesis, has entered into an antibody engineering deal with Arius Research, a Canadian biotechnology company focused on personalized cancer therapy.

Under the terms of the deal, Fusion Antibodies will use its novel technology and expertise to engineer new recombinant antibodies for Arius, which is currently expanding its pipeline of therapeutic cancer projects. The specific objectives and financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.