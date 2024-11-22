FUTURE PRODUCTS FROM GENETICS INSTITUTE

Highlighting the most prominent products and product candidates in its commercial development pipeline, Genetics Institute acknowledges that significant progress has been made over the past decade in terms of developing and commercializing its novel protein-based therapeutics.
Commenting in the company's annual report for 1991, president and chief executive Gabriel Schmerge reports that the year was marked by numerous achievements, including the identification and cloning of cytosolic phospholipase A2 (cPLA2), an enzyme which plays a principal role in initiating inflammation.
Syntex, GI's partner in this project, has supported the belief that cPLA2 is fundamentally important in the inflammatory process. Expectations are that products based on this enzyme will be effective in blocking inflammatory reactions that cause tissue destruction in patients with diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and psoriasis.
