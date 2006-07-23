G&G welcomes data on garlic's cancer benefits

UK-based health supplement manufacturer G&G Vitamins welcomed recent data on the benefits of garlic. According to the firm, data on the anticarcinogenic effects of the bulbous herb Allium sativum is growing more and more evident. For instance, scientists report that fewer deaths from stomach cancer are recorded in people taking garlic as it reduces their nitrate levels.

According to G&G, researchers in Pennsylvania, USA, have also shown that, by injecting a compound called diallyl disulphide (formed when raw garlic is cut or crushed), tumors can be reduced by half and that a further compound (S-allylcysteine) can stop cancer-causing agents from binding to human breast cells.

G&G noted that the sulphur and hydrogen compounds in garlic are potent chelators of toxic heavy metals, binding with them so that they can be excreted, adding that it has a range of biological activities that underlie its abiltiy to lower cholesterol, prevent dangerous blood clots, reduce blood pressure, prevent cancer and protect against bacteria.