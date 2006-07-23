G8 commits to "infectious disease" surveillance

In a statement issued after the G8 meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, the World Health Organization welcomed the fact that the Group of Eight had vowed to improve the ways in which the world cooperates on surveillance of infectious diseases, including increased transparency by all countries in sharing information. The G8 also committed to continued support to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and the eradication of polio.

...but PhRMA says it has missed the opportunity to fund vaccine R&D

Meantime, a statement from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations expressed the group's "regrets that the recent St Petersburg G8 summit did not adopt a lead project for an Advanced Market Commitment."