G8 summit focus on infectious diseases welcomed by NGOs

The World Health Organization; the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS); the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization Alliance have jointly welcomed the emphasis on infectious diseases by the Group of Eight for their summit in St Petersburg, Russia, to be held July 15-17.
In a joint statement, the four organizations said: "the G8 leaders have long recognized that AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and vaccine-preventable diseases slow economic development, perpetuate poverty and threaten security in large parts of the world," adding that, "the threat of an influenza pandemic has focussed international attention on the need for all countries to be better prepared."
Julian Lob-Leyt, executive secretary of the GAVI Alliance, spoke of the need to "underpin the numerous separate health initiatives currently underway, including the introduction of new life-saving vaccines and technologies." He added that G8 funding for an Advance Market Commitment program would be helpful, a measure that has little support among the global pharmaceutical industry and is controversial in academic circles (Marketletter February 20). Critics argue that funds earmarked for AMCs would be better used to ensure that existing vaccines can be delivered to the world's poorest countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze