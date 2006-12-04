GA2LEN report praises probios in early nutrition

A recent report from the European Union-funded Global Allergy and Asthma European Network (GA2LEN) suggests that the significant changes in European diets over the past 20-40 years may have contributed to the increased incidence of allergic diseases.

According to the GA2LEN study, the way that children are fed early in life may have a direct effect on the subsequent development of allergic diseases. The GA2LEN nutrition team has reviewed the evidence on more than 20 nutrients and defined fertile topics for future research, with key findings including breastfeeding, early diet and probiotics.

Probios cut risk of atopic dermatitis