GA2LEN report praises probios in early nutrition

A recent report from the European Union-funded Global Allergy and Asthma European Network (GA2LEN) suggests that the significant changes in European diets over the past 20-40 years may have contributed to the increased incidence of allergic diseases.
According to the GA2LEN study, the way that children are fed early in life may have a direct effect on the subsequent development of allergic diseases. The GA2LEN nutrition team has reviewed the evidence on more than 20 nutrients and defined fertile topics for future research, with key findings including breastfeeding, early diet and probiotics.
Probios cut risk of atopic dermatitis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze