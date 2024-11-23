GalaGen Inititates Phase II/III Trials With Bovine Formulation

- GalaGen has started dosing patients in a Phase II/III trial with its lead product, a bovine immunoglobulin concentrate against Cryptosporidium parvum, for the treatment of C parvum-mediated diarrhea in AIDS patients. This infection occurs in 5%-10% of AIDS patients, and the diarrhea it causes is extremely debilitating and can be life-threatening. In previous trials of the product, around 50% of patients achieved a benefit from the treatment. GalaGen hopes to complete the study by the end of 1996.