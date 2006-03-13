Friday 22 November 2024

Galapagos' 2005 income up 44% with BioFocus

13 March 2006

Dutch genomics-based drug discovery company Galapagos says that total revenue for full-year 2005 increased 43.6% on the previous year, to 11.2 million euros ($13.3 million), thanks to its acquisition of BioFocus in the fourth quarter, which contributed 9.1 million euros when it merged with Galadeno, Galapgos' former service division, last year (Marketletter October 24, 2005).

Although BioFocus contributed a profit of 1.0 million euros to the group's results for fourth-quarter 2005, on a fully-loaded basis, Galapgos as whole saw a loss of 900,000 euros during that time. Full-year losses rose 80.5% to 6.5 million euros, 0.73 euros per share, reflecting a 1.3 million euro step up in R&D investment to 6.7 million euros. The Dutch drug discovery engine noted that its full-year cash burn (excluding its Initial Public Offering and acquisition costs) was 4.7 million euros, up 74.1%.

Galapagos stressed that the additional investment in R&D allowed it to progress a number of bone and joint targets into drug discovery, noting that its lead compound in rheumatoid arthritis "successfully showed reduced paw swelling in a mouse model."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze