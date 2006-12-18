Galapagos and The ALS Assoc in 2.4M euros accord

Mechelen, Belgium-based Galapagos NV ) and the ALS Association, a non-profit health organization dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, have entered a new two-year target discovery alliance. Galapagos' service division BioFocus DPI will apply its adenoviral platform to identify drug targets for the development of new ALS therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Galapagos may receive up to 2.4 million euros ($3.0 million) from the Association. In addition, Galapagos has the option to further develop certain targets identified in the program.

Key to the identification of ALS targets is the cell model representing the disease process in ALS. In this project, BioFocus DPI will screen its adenoviral SilenceSelect collection in human motor neurons.