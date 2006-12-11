Galapagos to acquire Inpharmatica

Mechelen, Belgium-headquartered Galapagos NV has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inpharmatica of the UK in an all-share transaction. The acquisition price of Inpharmatica is in three components: the ongoing business is valued at 6.5 million euros ($8.7 million), the estimated cash at an additional 6.0 million euros (of which half is due by December 31, 2006), and the potential maximum earn-out related to commercial milestones at 6.6 million euros.
Galapagos will issue, on the basis of 8.82 euros per share (the average price over the last 30 days prior to December 5), a maximum of 2,165,532 new shares assuming that all three components are fully delivered.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze