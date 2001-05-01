Galen 2nd-qtr profits and revenues soar

Galen Holdings of Northern Ireland says that for the quarter ended March31, 2001, revenues rose 113% to $44.4 million while operating profit increased 119% to $12.8 million, before goodwill and intangible assets amortization. The considerable rises were principally due to the contribution of the US firm Warner Chilcott, which Galen acquired in September last year (Marketletters passim).
Galen's chief executive, Roger Boissonneault, noted that the business is being driven by the USA, which accounted for 60% of revenues in the first six months of fiscal 2001, and by sales of the firm's Ovcon (norethindrone and ethinylestradiol) oral contraceptives and the acne treatment Doryx (doxycycline). He added that being granted clearance in the UK to market the estradiol-based intravaginal ring product (Marketletter April 16) "is a fitting conclusion to an excellent quarter's performance."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze