Galena To Produce New Anticancer Agent?

The US company Ivax is said to be considering transfering the productionof the anticancer agent Paxene (paclitaxel; Marketletter April 7) to Galena of the Czech Republic, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Ivax holds a 73.5% equity stake in Galena.

It is understood that production of Paxene could begin at Galena in March next year. The two companies cooperate in the production of a number of drugs, but funds for developing new products are believed to be much reduced.

Meantime, Galena has an agreement with Norton Healthcare of the UK to market pharmaceuticals in Russia.