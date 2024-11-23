Gamma Interferon And Atopic Dermatitis

Long-term administration of gamma interferon is effective for the control of patients with severe atopic dermatitis, according to the results of an open-label Phase II study involving 40 patients. The data were presented at the Clinical Dermatology 2000 meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on May 31.

Connective Therapeutics, which is developing gamma interferon for atopic dermatitis under license from Genentech, said that the long-term data reinforce previous Phase II results from a 12-week study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

In the new trial, 24 patients had completed one year of therapy while 16 had completed two years. Total body area involvement in the one-year group was 56% at baseline, which reduced to 21%. For the two-year group, the respective values were 60% and 36%. Side effects were minimal, and a Phase II trial is planned.