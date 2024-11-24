Sunday 24 November 2024

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

A Chinese pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of insulin analogs and medical devices.

Gan & Lee developed the first Chinese domestic insulin analog, and as of Q4 2024 has six core insulin products, including five insulin analog varieties: long-acting glargine injection (Basalin), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (Prandilin25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin30), and one human insulin injection - mixed protamine human insulin injection (Similin30). The company has two approved medical devices in China, namely reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen), and disposable pen needle (GanleeFine).

Latest Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals News

Gan & Lee Pharma’s GZR18 achieves as much as 17.23% weight loss
23 July 2024
Chinese drugmaker Gan & Lee cuts Russian presence
20 June 2023
BRIEF—China insulin supplier eyes going public
9 June 2020
More Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


