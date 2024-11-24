Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

A Chinese pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of insulin analogs and medical devices.

Gan & Lee developed the first Chinese domestic insulin analog, and as of Q4 2024 has six core insulin products, including five insulin analog varieties: long-acting glargine injection (Basalin), fast-acting lispro injection (Prandilin), fast-acting aspart injection (Rapilin), mixed protamine zinc lispro injection (Prandilin25), aspart 30 injection (Rapilin30), and one human insulin injection - mixed protamine human insulin injection (Similin30). The company has two approved medical devices in China, namely reusable insulin injection pen (GanleePen), and disposable pen needle (GanleeFine).