Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—China insulin supplier eyes going public

Biosimilars
9 June 2020

Chinese insulin supplier Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical aims to go public soon in Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR market, which mimics Nasdaq to attract Chinese innovative companies in the science and technology sector.

The Beijing-based company is known for its insulin biosimilars including long-acting insulin, NPH insulin and regular insulin.

In China, which is home to over 114 million patients with diabetes, according to IDF, the insulin market, especially the NPH and long-acting insulin sector, is dominated by the three multinationals - Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

According to Gan & Lee, by lowering the price about 20% lower than the multinational counterparts, its insulin injections are used in over 7,000 public hospitals in small cities and rural areas.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze