Ganaxolone Effective In Epilepsy And Migraine

CoCensys has reported that, based on encouraging Phase II findings, itwill proceed with further development of its lead epalon compound, ganaxolone (CCD 1042), for epilepsy and for migraine.

Ganaxolone is a synthetic derivative of a naturally occurring class of neuroactive steroids, called epalons, that bind to specific sites on the GABAA receptors in the brain. The drug is also being developed for pediatric epilepsy and is in an ongoing Phase II trial in France for that indication.

CoCensys reported preliminary data from two separate controlled Phase II trials in epilepsy and migraine which "show proof-of-concept," according to Richard Nichol, CoCensys' president and chief executive. The company currently retains all rights to ganaxolone, but partnership discussions for the product are now underway, he said, adding that the firm will present adult epilepsy data at the American Epilepsy Society meeting in Boston on December 10. CoCensys plans to submit its migraine trial data to an appropriate scientific forum for presentation in the spring.