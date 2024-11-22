GAO Negative On Third Class Of Drugs For USA

In the USA, medicines are available on prescription only through pharmacies or without prescription in any outlet. However, at the request of Representative Dingell, the General Accounting Office has conducted a study of the situation, from which it has concluded that the "evidence for creating an additional class of drugs in the USA that would not be for sale outside pharmacies but would be available without a physician's prescription" does not support the introduction of a third class of drugs at this time.

The GAO reviewed the situation in 10 countries which have a pharmacy-only drug category (Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) and also considered the European Union's harmonized distribution system. As far as the latter was concerned, the GAO noted that the EU has decided it will not impose a particular drug distribution system on member countries because there is insufficient evidence to recommend one system over another. Indeed, the GAO report stated, EU officials think the three-class system is ineffective in minimizing health concerns or promoting trade.