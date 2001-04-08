Gates and others urge govt spending on AIDS

Microsoft chairman Bill Gates has called on political leaders to put thefight against HIV/AIDS more prominently onto their agendas. Speaking as chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has committed $350 million in the past two years to fighting the virus, he said that the amount of money currently being spent on the problem "is so inadequate relative to the size of the crisis."

Mr Gates, plus United Nations Foundation president Timothy Wirth and Rockefeller Foundation president Gordon Conway, said they hoped that recent advances in the development of an HIV vaccine would not deflect attention from the need for prevention.