Gates Foundation announces $83.5M antimalaria funds

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a new commitment of $83.5 million in grants to counter malaria, in advance of a meeting at the White House, Washington DC, USA, to discuss action on the disease.
The Foundation states that the funds will be employed to "speed research on vaccines and other new prevention methods," among other measures, such as bednets and treatments. In a statement, Melinda Gates, co-chairperson of the Foundation, said: "the world is finally waking up to the malaria catastrophe. It's time to close the gap in funding, accelerate research and work together in a more strategic way to strengthen the global malaria fight."
