Gehe Backs Pharmacy System Against Reform

The drug wholesale sector head of the south German drug wholesale and production group Gehe AG, Juergen Ossenberg-Engels, has described the current pharmacy-centered drug distribution system in Germany as "the most productive in the world."

He has said at a health care sector conference that "we have a system that cannot be improved on." He added that the current pharmacy margin of 28% was the lowest in the entire retail sector. Calls from the health funds for lower margins and larger discounts have been rejected.