Gehe Continues Disposal Strategy

German pharmaceutical group Gehe, which took over Lloyds Chemists inJanuary this year (Marketletters passim), has sold its drug manufacturing arm Macarthy to Cinven, the management buy-out specialists, for L55.5 million ($90.5 million). Gehe has also disposed of Lloyds' Holland & Barrett health food chain, which was bought by US vitamin manufacturer NBTY for L100 million cash.
Macarthy is the last of three operations sold by Gehe. Michael Ward, chief executive of AAH UK, which runs the German company's operations in Britain, told the Financial Times that the group was delivering the disposal strategy announced with the acquisition of Lloyds. .Macarthy, whose principal trading subsidiary is Martindale Pharmaceuticals, is a supplier of injectable ophthalmic and narcotic products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze